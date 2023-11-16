The African entertainment industry is poised for massive growth in the coming years, with PwC’s Entertainment and Media Outlook projecting a more than 200% increase in revenue by 2026. This growth will be driven by a confluence of factors, including the rise of digital platforms, increased investment in local content, and a burgeoning middle class with disposable income for entertainment.

At the forefront of this transformative revolution is Entertainment Week Lagos (EWL), an industry-redefining platform organised by Livespot Foundation and produced by Livespot360. EWL is designed to bring together the best and brightest in the entertainment industry from around the world for an 8-day gathering of collaboration, networking, innovation, and knowledge exchange.

Scheduled to take place from December 13 to 20, 2023, at the Livespot Entertarium in Lagos, EWL is expected to attract over 50 speakers, 200 entertainers, 50 small businesses, and 15,000 industry enthusiasts. The inaugural event in 2022 reached an astonishing 31.2 million people worldwide and yielded a nomination at the prestigious Drum Awards. It also featured industry luminaries such as Alex Okosi, Managing Director, Africa, Google; Denola Grey, the influential fashion icon; and entrepreneur-dancer Kaffy.

“EWL is not just an event; it’s a movement towards a brighter future for African entertainment,” says Deola Art Alade, Co-Founder and CEO of Livespot360. “We believe in the promising future of the industry, and EWL serves as a hub for collaboration, networking, and knowledge exchange.”

With its strategic location in Lagos, Nigeria, the epicenter of this burgeoning industry, EWL is well-positioned to play a pivotal role in the region’s entertainment and media growth.

Livespot360 is aiming to surpass all expectations with EWL by facilitating funding for entertainment tech startups, nurturing and upskilling talent, building capacity within the industry, enabling global and local exchange, and pushing for policies that empower the entertainment and creative community.

“The vision for EWL is not only to witness the growth of the African entertainment industry but also to be the catalyst for it,” explains Deola Art Alade. “We are committed to supporting emerging talent, fostering innovation, and advocating for policies that will ensure the industry’s sustainable growth.”

EWL is more than just an event; it’s a platform poised to drive the African entertainment industry to over 200% growth by 2026.

About Entertainment Week Lagos (EWL): Entertainment Week Lagos (EWL) is an initiative of Livespot Foundation, produced by Livespot360. The 8-day gathering, ecosystem, and platform brings together the entertainment world in Lagos, Nigeria and serves as a hub for collaboration, networking, innovation, and knowledge exchange in the global entertainment industry. With a focus on emerging technologies, business acumen, skills development, and social change, Entertainment Week Lagos (EWL) is a transformative event that unites professionals and entertainment enthusiasts alike.

About Livespot360: Livespot360 is a 360º creative solutions company that offers services across Digital Marketing & Tech Innovation, Advertising & Media, Production, Experiential Marketing & Entertainment. They are renowned for industry-defining projects and talk-of-the-town concepts that inspire and drive excellence.

For more information, visit EWLagos.com