Germany has simplified the process for skilled workers to obtain the Blue Card visa, notably by allowing foreign workers to get a job at a lower salary threshold.

The EU Blue Card scheme scheme a popular avenue for skilled workers moving to Germany, provides work permits for professions with traditionally higher salaries.

Holders of the card also benefit from an accelerated path to permanent residency, becoming eligible as early as 21 months after relocating to Germany.

Nairametrics learns that although Germany issues more Blue Cards than any other EU country, third-country nationals such as those from Nigeria had faced the challenge of meeting its high salary threshold.

In response, Germany introduced an upgraded EU Blue Card in November, streamlining the application process and granting enhanced mobility rights and simplified family reunification.

These changes involve the following:

Lower salary threshold

Previously, to qualify for a Blue Card, most applicants needed an annual income of at least €58,400 before taxes, which exceeded Germany’s average income.

However, as of November, this requirement has seen a substantial reduction.

Now, individuals in sought-after fields like mathematics, healthcare, and IT will be eligible for a salary of €39,682.80, while other workers must earn more than €43,800 to meet the threshold.

Initially, only those in bottleneck professions, characterized by severe labour shortages, received special conditions.

However, the definition of bottleneck professions was limited to IT, human medicine, mathematics, engineering, and science.

This is set to undergo a substantial expansion to include professions like nurses, teachers, pharmacists, vets, dentists, professional service managers, and those in manufacturing, mining, or construction.

Consequently, these groups will also be eligible for a Blue Card at the lower salary threshold of €39,682. For an updated list of bottleneck professions, refer to this list here.

Fresh university graduates, and IT professionals are now eligible

Furthermore, recent university graduates within the last three years and IT professionals with a minimum of three years of experience, even without a degree, are now eligible for a Blue Card at a lower salary.

Freedom of movement rights

Those who hold a Blue Card from another EU country will be able to come to Germany for up to 90 days on work-related trips without needing a visa.

In addition, those who’ve been living in another EU country on a Blue Card for at least a year will be able to live and work in Germany long-term without needing a visa.

To do this, they will simply have to apply for a German EU Blue Card at their local foreigner’s authority (Ausländerbehörde).

Streamlined family reunification

Family members who have already gone through the process of applying for a reunification visa once will no longer have to repeat this arduous process in Germany.

That’s because the families of EU Blue Card holders who lived with them in another member state can use this previous permit to live and work in Germany without applying for a new visa.

In addition, they’ll no longer have to prove they have sufficient living space or the means to support themselves.

How to apply for a Blue Card

To apply, you or your employer can complete the Blue Card application, submitting documents to the foreigner’s office in Germany or your embassy if a visa is required for entry.

Nigerians will need to apply at their home country’s consulate if not already living in Germany on a residence permit.

In Germany, Blue Card application processing typically takes days or weeks, in contrast to other work permits that may take months, according to the EU Blue Card Network.

Beyond working in Germany, after 18 months, Blue Card holders can move to any EU country, except Denmark, Ireland, and the UK. Blue Card holders can also leave the EU for up to 12 months without losing the right to work there.

Acquiring a Blue Card for another European country will become easy for a Blue Card holder if you already hold one in a different country, such as an Austrian Blue Card while employed in Germany.