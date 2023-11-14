Airtel Africa has confirmed that the default currency and options on currency election for the proposed interim dividend (recommended by the Board is 2.38 cents per ordinary share payable on 15 December 2023.

This was contained in a notice to the Nigerian Exchange Limited and the investment public obtained by Nairametrics.

According to the statement, the dividend is payable to shareholders on the register at of close of business on 10 November 2023).

It noted that the currency exchange rates will be applicable in the determination of the interim dividend payment to any shareholders that qualify for and have elected to receive the interim dividend payment in U.S. dollars, GB pounds, or Nigerian naira.

The last date to trade shares to be entitled to the dividend was 8 November 2023.

Arrangements for Shareholders that hold their shares on the London Stock Exchange (LSE):

Shareholders that hold their shares on the London Stock Exchange may elect to receive their entire dividend payment in GB pounds or U.S. dollars.

CREST participants can elect to receive their entire dividend payment via CREST.

Partial elections are not permissible.

Holders electing to receive a dividend should specify a choice of currency by completing the Currency Election Form and return to Computershare Investor Services plc.

Shareholders holding their shares on the LSE who do not indicate their currency of choice before (close of business) 27 November 2023 will receive their dividends in U.S. dollars.

The closing date for the dividend currency election to the Company’s Registrars Computershare Investor Services plc in the UK is (close of business) 27 November 2023.

Currency election forms can be obtained by contacting the Company’s Registrars, and Computershare Investor Services plc.

Arrangements for Shareholders that hold their shares on the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX):

Shareholders that hold their shares on the Nigerian Exchange Limited may elect to receive their entire dividend payment in Nigerian naira or U.S. dollars.

Partial elections are not permissible.

Holders electing to receive a dividend in U.S. dollars should complete the Currency Election Form and return it to Coronation Registrars Limited.

Shareholders holding their shares on the NGX who do not indicate their currency of choice before (close of business) 27 November 2023 will receive their dividends in Nigerian naira.

The closing date for the dividend currency election to the Company’s Registrars Coronation Registrars Limited in Nigeria is (close of business) 27 November 2023.

According to the company, the following currency exchange rate will be applicable in the determination of the interim dividend payment to any shareholders who qualify for and have elected to receive the interim dividend payment:

Exchange Rate 1 USD = 858.24 Nigerian naira and 1 USD = 0.8190 GB pounds

The exchange rate for the Nigerian naira or GB pounds amounts payable was determined by reference to the exchange rates applicable to the U.S. dollar available on 10 November 2023.