Barely 48 hours after Aero Contractors aircraft involved in a serious incident at the Nanamdi Azikiwe International Airport (NAIA), Abuja and 24 hours after the Lufthansa Airlines incident at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA), Lagos, another aircraft had suffered runway incident.

This time around, a ValueJet aircraft, CRJ 900 Bombardier with the registration number: 5N-BXR, slipped on taxi turn at the Port Harcourt International Airport (PHIA), Port Harcourt.

A statement by the management of the airline said that the incident occurred at 3:30 local time on Tuesday.

Aircraft landed safely

According to the airline, the aircraft had landed safely on the runway before the incident occurred.

While, the Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau (NSIB) said it has been notified of the incident and yet to come out with the remote or immediate of the incident, Nairametrics leant that gully within the taxiway may be responsible for the incident.

As at the time of filing this report, the aircraft had been cleared off the runway, while the airplane suffered no damage.

It was also gathered that there was no fatality to the passengers as a result of the incident.

The statement added: “The CRJ 900 Bombardier aircraft with registration 5N-BXR landed safely with passengers wondering what could have happened because the airplane landed safely without difficulty. The minor incident happened at about 3.30pm at the Port-Harcourt International Airport.

“Capt. Stanley Balami reported that the aircraft encountered a slip due to algea on the taxi-way, which made it unable to maintain the centre line. ValueJet remains a safe airline and all the airline’s operations are normal without glitch.”

Aero Contractors’ similar incident

An Aero Contractors aircraft, Boeing 737 had on Sunday morning suffered similar incident at Abuja airport.

The aircraft with the registration number: 5N-BYQ and more than 100 passengers onboard, Nairametrics learnt had its nose wheel stuck in the grass verge with its fuselage on the runway of the airport after landing.

The aircraft had departed Lagos for Abuja before the incident occurred at the taxiway of the airport.