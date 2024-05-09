Airtel Africa Plc released its full-year financial statement for the year ending March 31, 2024. The company posted a loss after tax of $89 million during the fiscal year, a significant decline from the $750 million profit after tax recorded in the previous fiscal year.

The company’s financial performance was mainly hit by the Naira’s instability over the fiscal year. As Airtel recorded FX losses of $770 million due to the devaluation of the Naira from N463/$ as of June 2023 to N1303/$ as of March 2024. The Naira devaluation also affected the company’s revenue baseline.

In reported currency, the USD, Airtel Africa posted a revenue of $4.98 billion in FY ‘23/24, representing a 5.3% decline from the $5.26 billion posted in FY ‘22/23. However, in constant currency, Airtel’s revenue grew by 20.9% over the course of the fiscal year.

Key Highlights FY ‘23/24 vs FY ‘22/23

Revenue: $4.98 billion, -5.3% YoY

Expenses: $2.57 billion, -4.5% YoY

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA): $2.43 billion, -5.7% YoY

Operating profit: $1.64 billion, -6.7% YoY

Total finance cost: $1.70 billion, 135.6% YoY

Loss before tax: $63 million, -106.1% YoY

Loss after tax: $89 million, -111.87% YoY

Total customer base: 152.7 million, +9.0% YoY

Data customer base: 64.4 million, +17.8% YoY

Mobile money customer base: 38.0 million, +20.7% YoY

Net cash generated from operating activity: $2.26 billion, +1.4% YoY

Airtel Nigeria’s performance

Airtel Nigeria posted a revenue of $1.50 billion during the fiscal year, representing a 29.4% decline from the $2.13 billion revenue posted in FY ‘22/23. However, in Naira terms, the group’s revenue appreciated by 25.8%.

Airtel Nigeria posted $711 million and $654 million in voice and data revenue respectively. Airtel customer base in Nigeria also increased to 50.9 million, representing a 5.3% growth from the 48.9 million customers posted in the previous fiscal year.

Commentary

During the year, the group’s voice revenue constituted the bulk of its total revenue with $2.18 billion. Data revenue constituted $1.73 billion of its revenue.

In constant currency terms, Airtel Africa’s mobile services revenue experienced a significant increase of 19.4%. This growth was primarily driven by an 11.9% increase in voice revenue and a 29.2% growth in data revenues, as the group’s 4G customers increased by 42.3% during the fiscal year.

Airtel’s mobile money, SmartcashPSB recorded a 20.7% growth in customers as well as a 21.1% growth in revenue, hitting 38 million customers and $837 million.

Despite inflationary headwinds and currency devaluation across the group’s operational markets, Airtel Africa displayed resilience in its financial performance as it generated a net cash of $2.26 billion from its operations during the fiscal year.

Also, in terms of constant currency, Airtel maintained a double-digit growth across its revenue, pre-tax profit, EBITDA, and operating profit profiles.

Commenting on the results, the group’s CEO, Olusegun Ogunsanya, noted,

“The consistent deployment of our ‘Win with’ strategy supported the acceleration in constant currency revenue growth over the recent quarters which has reduced the impact of currency headwinds faced across most of our markets. This strong revenue performance is a reflection not only of the opportunity that is inherent across our markets, but also the resilience of our affordable offerings despite the inflationary pressure many of our customers have experienced.”