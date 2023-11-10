Africa’s Global Bank, United Bank for Africa (UBA) Plc, and Saudi Export-Import Bank (Saudi EXIM), a premier export credit agency in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, have announced a partnership aimed at strengthening business growth and enhancing economic cooperation between their economies.

To this end, both institutions signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on November 9, 2023, to foster economic cooperation and trade relations between the two entities.

The MoU was signed on the sidelines of the Saudi and Arab African Summits in Saudi Arabia.

The partnership between UBA Group and Saudi EXIM Bank outlines the guiding principles for developing cooperation and relations between the two banks, with a primary focus on promoting trade through the export of goods and services between the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the African markets.

Apart from collaborating in these areas, both institutions will also ensure sustained participation in the development of the African economy through intercontinental business relationships that will be facilitated by the new partnership.

The MoU will also work towards supporting joint projects and collaboration involving the export of goods and services from Saudi Arabia and exploring opportunities to co-finance, co-insure, co-guarantee, and reinsurance projects jointly undertaken by companies from both regions.

It will also facilitate the exchange of information and know-how in the field of export credit policies and practices, the sharing of experiences and best practices through meetings, conferences, seminars, and workshops, as well as providing training for each other’s staff members and staff exchanges when beneficial to both parties.

The framework for cooperation on specific joint projects will be established under separate agreements, with each party determining the terms and conditions of its support in line with its policies, procedures, and national legislation.

Also, the exchange of information will be facilitated by both institutions, while technical know-how in the field of export credit policies and practices will also be shared.

UBA’s Chief Executive Officer, Oliver Alawuba, who expressed enthusiasm about this collaboration, explained that through the partnership, both companies will Identify and support joint projects and collaboration in the area of exportation of goods and services.