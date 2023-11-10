The Federal Government will begin reconstruction work on the collapsed Enugu-Port-Harcourt Expressway bridge today, Friday, November 10.

This announcement was made by the governor of Enugu State, Peter Mbah, when he and the Minister of Works, Dave Umahi, paid a pre-reconstruction visit to the site on Thursday.

Recall that Nairametrics, in September, had reported that a bridge between the New Artisan and New Triangle section of the Enugu-Port Harcourt Expressway had collapsed, with lawmakers of the Enugu State House of Assembly calling on the Federal Government to take action to work on it.

Details of the reconstruction work on the Enugu-Port-Harcourt Expressway bridge

Speaking on the details of the reconstruction of the Enugu-Port-Harcourt Expressway bridge, Gov. Mbah disclosed that palliative work would begin on one lane of the bridge that was still standing to ensure it was ready for use within the next 10 days.

Mbah further noted that full reconstruction work on both lanes of the bridge is slated for the middle of December.

In his words, “I thank Mr President and the minister of works for the interest and the speed at which they have attended to this challenge that is before us.

“As we know, the minister was here to inspect and to identify areas of quick intervention the last time we came here; and I am happy now to announce that the minister has come to inform us again that work is going to start here on Friday.

“There is going to be the repair of the existing lane, and hopefully, within the next 10 days, our people should be able to use one of the lanes.

“Effectively around the middle of next month, the full work on the bridges on both lanes will start.’’

In his remarks, Minister Umahi disclosed that President Tinubu had released funds for the reconstruction project as it is covered in the 2023 Supplementary Budget recently signed into law.

The Works Minister also revealed that the Federal Government also intends to start a construction project at the flyover at the Eke Emene depot soon.

“I know the governor is very eager to build the federal Enugu-Abakaliki Road. He has concluded the design and work will start in earnest.

“While he is doing that, we will be doing the flyover at the depot (Eke Emene) to complement it. Therefore, it is a partnership, and it is a healthy one,’’ Umahi said