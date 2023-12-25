The Enugu State Government has explained why it postponed the reopening of one lane of Enugu-Port Harcourt Expressway Bridge which collapsed about 3 months ago.

The state government says it has to postpone the reopening of one lane of the collapsed bridge which had been earlier scheduled for December 24 for safety purposes until it had been fully completed.

This disclosure is contained in a statement issued by the Enugu State Commissioner for Information and Communication, Aka-Eze Aka, on Monday, December 25, 2023, in Enugu.

This is coming against the backdrop of an earlier pronouncement by the State’s Commissioner for Works, Mr Gerald Otiji, who at a post-State Executive Council meeting briefing said that one lane of the bridge would be reopened to motorists to ease traffic during the Yuletide celebrations.

Reopening of the bridge no longer feasible

Aka stated that the bridge would no longer be reopened as announced, saying that based on the expert’s advice the bridge should on completion be subjected to a series of integrity tests, to certify it fit for public use.

He said, “Due to the traffic congestion being experienced in the area, which is a major link road, the state government had asked that one lane of the bridge that was standing be opened to ease traffic and relieve motorists of stress, especially this festive season.

“This, however, is no longer feasible because of expert and technical advice.

“As a matter of emphasis, the government is not unaware of the difficulties created by the collapsed bridge, but appeals for understanding and patience from road users as works on the bridge will soon be completed.’’

In case you missed it

Recall that on September 25, 2023, a bridge along the Enugu-Port Harcourt Expressway was reported to have collapsed.

The Enugu State Governor, Peter Mbah, had earlier announced that the Federal Government would commence reconstruction work on the collapsed Enugu-Port-Harcourt Expressway bridge on November 10.