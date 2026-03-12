The Federal Government says Nigeria has received Long-Acting Injectable Lenacapavir for HIV prevention, marking a new step in the country’s efforts to reduce new infections.

The development was disclosed by Adebobola Bashorun, Director and National Coordinator of the National AIDS, Viral Hepatitis and STIs Control Programme under the Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare, in a statement issued on Wednesday in Abuja.

He explained that the injectable drug, known as Lenacapavir (LEN), arrived in Nigeria on Tuesday and will be used as Pre-Exposure Prophylaxis (PrEP) for people at risk of HIV infection.

What they said

The NASCP coordinator said the introduction of the drug was approved by the Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Prof. Muhammad Ali Pate, and supported through funding from the Global Fund.

According to Bashorun, the introduction of Lenacapavir expands the range of HIV prevention options available to individuals at risk of infection.

He explained that the long-acting injectable option could improve adherence to prevention services compared with daily oral PrEP.

“The introduction of Lenacapavir for PrEP marks a significant step toward broadening the range of prevention choices available to individuals at risk of HIV infection.

“As a long-acting injectable option, LEN PrEP has the potential to improve adherence and expand access to effective HIV prevention services for populations that may face challenges with daily oral prevention options,” he said.

Bashorun added that the arrival of the drug reflects Nigeria’s commitment to adopting innovative and evidence-based interventions to control the HIV epidemic.

“By expanding prevention options and strengthening service delivery, the country is taking decisive steps to reduce new HIV infections and improve health outcomes for communities across Nigeria,” he stated.

More insights

Bashorun said the National AIDS, Viral Hepatitis and STIs Control Programme would work with partners and stakeholders to ensure the safe introduction and strategic deployment of Lenacapavir across the country.

He noted that integrating the injectable drug into Nigeria’s HIV prevention programmes would strengthen ongoing efforts to expand access to prevention services.

“The rollout will support ongoing efforts to increase access to prevention services while reinforcing Nigeria’s broader HIV response.

“The arrival of Long-Acting Injectable Lenacapavir is a clear demonstration of Nigeria’s resolve to scale up innovative solutions and strengthen the fight against HIV,” he said.

He also reaffirmed NASCP’s commitment to ensuring equitable access to HIV prevention, testing, treatment, and care services nationwide.

What you should know

Nigeria has recently recorded measurable progress in tackling HIV, particularly among children.

According to the State of the Nation Health Report 2025, produced under the National Health Act 2014, new paediatric HIV infections dropped by 50% in 2025.