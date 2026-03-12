The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (UN-OCHA) has secured $8.7 billion in funding and pledges for its 2026 “hyper-prioritised” plan, leaving a massive $14.3 billion gap still required to save 87 million people facing the world’s most severe humanitarian crises.

This update was disclosed by Tom Fletcher, the Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator, during a news conference on Wednesday.

Speaking on the progress of the Global Humanitarian Overview (GHO) 2026, Fletcher highlighted that while the initial response has been encouraging, the remaining shortfall could have “devastating consequences” if not addressed urgently.

UN-OCHA is currently seeking to raise a total of $23 billion for this immediate, life-saving priority plan, which represents about a third of the broader $33 billion GHO budget for the year.

What the UN is saying

Tom Fletcher noted that the humanitarian community has received “extraordinary backing” from several governments despite global financial pressures.

Of the $8.7 billion total, $5 billion has already been received, including $810 million in unrestricted “gold standard” funding that allows for rapid deployment to the areas of greatest need.

Key donors include the United States, the European Commission, Germany, and the United Kingdom, among others.

“We have received extraordinary backing from a significant number of governments for this plan… That is over a third of what we’re looking to get this year for this plan delivered in the first quarter,” Fletcher stated.

More insights

The ‘hyper-prioritised’ plan is set to be delivered by approximately 2,000 humanitarian organizations, with over 60% being local partners.

Despite security hurdles, the UN reached over seven million people in January alone, including nearly two million in Sudan.

To bridge the funding gap, the UN is aggressively expanding its sources beyond government coffers. So far, $60 million has been raised from foundations, corporations, and individuals.

UN-OCHA plans to launch a global public campaign to involve the tech sector and private businesses, specifically aiming to expand digital cash assistance and innovation.

“Governments alone cannot carry the full financial weight of responding to this global humanitarian crisis,” Fletcher warned. “No one can end every crisis, but together we can help end someone’s crisis one life at a time.”

What you should know

The UN has struggled significantly to raise adequate funds in recent years. In June 2025, the global appeal was scaled back to $29 billion to assist 114 million people, down from an original GHO target of $44 billion.

For 2026, budgets have been slashed even further.

The UN has cut its humanitarian request to $23 billion, roughly half of what was sought in 2025, as donor fatigue grows.

This $23 billion is the ‘immediate priority’ within a larger $33 billion budget aimed at those affected by war, climate disasters, and epidemics.

This austerity comes at a precarious time; in January 2026, the United States pulled out of 31 UN bodies, continuing a trend of significant funding cuts to the international organization.