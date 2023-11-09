UK-based women’s podcast platform and festival, ‘Content is Queen’ is providing micro-grants for podcast creators around the globe for a cash grant of £1000.

The initiative aims to allow creators to overcome obstacles in turning their podcast ideas into reality. It is also for those who plan to create a captivating trailer, launch an original pilot, or produce a standout episode for an existing series.

Details of the grant program

Nairametrics learns that the platform will award successful creators who will receive cash grants of up to £1000 aimed at helping them develop trailers, original pilots, or special episodes within an existing series.

Other details are:

The selected creators will receive production support from Content is Queen and will have access to its studios, producers and editors, and Epidemic Sound library.

Creators will have the opportunity to pitch their show to Audible for commissioning and further development.

A commitment of one hour per week for production calls is required

International applicants must have an active and valid PayPal account matching the name and email on the grant application. Payments will not be made to accounts with mismatched names or details.

Grants will be disbursed upon achieving critical milestones defined at the project’s outset.

Successful applicants must provide evidence of how the grant supported the podcast, along with a summary production budget by 18:00 on Friday, April 26, 2024 (evidence includes audio files, artwork, social media ad reports, a recorded pilot, equipment receipts, etc.)

Content is Queen will not own any part of the developed podcast. Successful applicants are not obliged to collaborate or further develop their ideas with Content is Queen or partners after the project completion.

Content is Queen must be listed in audio/written credits as a supporter, partner, or funder for any published work resulting from the administered grant.

Successful applicants will. receive their grant in installments based on reaching key milestones outlined at the start of the production.

Who can apply

Individuals based anywhere in the world including Nigeria.

New or existing podcasters.

Open to disabled, racialized individuals.

Those from low-income backgrounds.

Applicants who are 18 or older.

Application

The application closes on the 13th of November 2023 at 6:00 PM GMT.

Successful applicants will be informed by 9th February 2024.

The application can be made here.