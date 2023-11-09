The National Agency for Food and Drugs Administration and Control has banned the use of colistin, an antibiotic, for the treatment of bacterial diseases in veterinary.

According to the regulatory directive released by the agency, colistin is banned because of its contribution to the global antimicrobial resistance concern and its nephrotoxicity (damage to kidneys) and neurotoxicity (damage to the brain and nerves) activity in humans.

The Directive

Antimicrobials are used in veterinary medicine for treating and preventing animal disease.

The global annual consumption of antimicrobials intended for animal use is on the increase and it is believed that excessive use of antimicrobials in animal production is a major factor contributing to the global rise in antimicrobial resistance (AMR).

Colistin is an antibiotic and has a bactericidal action against selected Gram-negative bacteria.

It is a last resort for the treatment of infection caused by multi-drug resistant Gram-negative bacteria.

Colistin was banned because of its nephrotoxicity and neurotoxicity activity in humans; however, it was reintroduced to treat carbapenem resistance in Gram-negative bacteria.

Unfortunately, colistin resilience mechanisms have now been documented in Enterobacteriaceae strains capable of producing carbapenems, making them resistant to both classes of drugs and a global health concern.

The use of colistin as an antibiotic in animal feed is therefore banned in Nigeria.

What you should know

Colistin is an antibiotic meant for therapeutic purposes in veterinary.

It is used for the prevention and treatment of diseases caused by sensitive bacteria (e.g. Salmonella and Escherichia coli) in rabbits, pigs, poultry, cattle, sheep, and goats.

In poultry and swine production, colistin sulfate is indicated for the prevention and control of gastrointestinal diseases caused by Gram-negative bacteria, Escherichia coli, and Salmonella spp.