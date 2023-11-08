President Bola Tinubu has signed the N2.17trn 2023 supplementary budget into law.

The president signed the budget following the speedy approval of the budget proposal from both the House of representatives and Senate last week.

The proposal, which was approved by the National Assembly has now effectively become a law, making it possible for the federal government to disburse the fund allocated to each tier of government as contained in the budget.

A detail of the 2023 Supplementary budget indicated that, N1.010.802,015,985 is meant for Recurrent expenditure while N1.165,989,270,049 is for Capital expenditure.