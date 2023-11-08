Professor Tajudeen Olumoko, who served as the Dean of Student Affairs at Lagos State University (LASU), Ojo, has been relieved of his position due to allegations of involvement in certificate racketeering.

This decision comes in the wake of reports that exposed a certificate racketeering syndicate that had been issuing legitimate Lagos State University certificates to individuals interested in such documents, charging fees ranging from N2 million to N3 million, contingent on the specific course.

Meanwhile, Dr. Abiodun Fatai-Abatan, a senior lecturer in the Department of Political Science, has reportedly been appointed as the interim Dean of Student Affairs.

Furthermore, the Lagos State House of Assembly summoned the Commissioner for Tertiary Education, Mr Tolani Akibu, the Vice Chancellor of Lagos State University (LASU), Professor Ibiyemi Olatunji-Bello, as well as the university’s Senate and other senior staff on Tuesday.

This summons was in response to allegations of extortion and certificate racketeering levelled against the institution.

Rt. Hon. Mudashiru Obasa, the Speaker of the House, and an alumnus of the institution, added that if anyone is found wanting, such a person should be sanctioned. requested on Tuesday that the relevant authorities within the institution be called in for questioning, aiming to establish the facts surrounding the allegations to protect the university’s reputation.

What he said

“I agree that the committee should invite those to be invited to establish facts about the allegation, but we must not because of that destroy our institution’s reputation”.

Moving the motion under ‘Matter of Urgent Public Importance’, Hon. Owolabi Ajani told his colleagues there was a need to invite the Commissioner, the VC and others for the House to unravel the facts behind the allegation.