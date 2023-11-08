The Nigeria Customs Service has confirmed the seizure of 13 trailer loads of foreign parboiled rice and 17 vehicles, among other notable items, worth N1,241,777,700 in October.

The information was revealed in an official statement published on the Nigerian Customs Service’s official X (formerly Twitter) account on Wednesday.

According to the statement, the information was conveyed by the Acting Comptroller of the Unit, Hussein Ejibunu, during a press briefing held at the Unit’s Headquarters in Lagos.

“While showcasing the seizure, Ejibunu explained that the 17 vehicles were seized from smugglers who wanted to circumvent the law, stressing that the Federal Operation Unit Zone ‘A’ under his watch will make the remaining part of the year more challenging for smugglers in the interest of the country.

“Other seizures for the month under review include 14,825 liters of premium motor spirit, 657 pieces of used tires, 202kg of cannabis sativa, 39 bales of second-hand clothing,100 packs of tomato ketchup, four units of used motorcycles, 100 cartons of used soaps, and 730 sacks of hides & skin,” the statement added.

In addition, the acting Comptroller revealed that nine individuals had been apprehended in the course of anti-smuggling operations, with some of them currently facing prosecution in various states within the zone.

More Insights

Meanwhile, while speaking at the ongoing African Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA), the Controller General of Customs (CGC), Comptroller Adewale Adeniyi, said that the agency is committed to policies geared at intercontinental free trade as well as ensuring border security.

Adeniyi added that enforcement of the Presidential Directive for the 48-hour clearance of goods at seaports by Executive Order 001 would enhance AfCFTA benefits.

“Furthermore, we are redefining performance measures for key government agencies to emphasize trade facilitation, implementing the National Single Window trading platform.

“Also is the launching of a comprehensive transformational program to support export development,” he said.

Customs FOU 'A' Intercepts 13 Trailers of Foreign Parboiled Rice, Vehicles, Others Worth N1.2B The Nigeria Customs Service, Federal Operations Unit Zone 'A' has intercepted 13 trailer loads of foreign parboiled rice and 17 vehicles, among other notable items, worth… pic.twitter.com/GvWCWDR1zF — NIGERIA CUSTOMS (@CustomsNG) November 8, 2023