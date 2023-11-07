The formal launch of KongaTV, Africa’s pioneer buyers and sellers TV platform with the mission to promote commerce and entertainment democracy, has ignited a wave of enthusiastic reactions as it went live to a global audience on Monday, November 6, 2023.

KongaTV, a unique 24-hour iPTV channel accessible as KongaTV on YouTube, has already created significant excitement and anticipation within the market, with industry experts and observers hailing it as a transformative addition to the industry.

The KongaTV social capital mission to empower SMEs and upcoming creative entrepreneurs, including religious entrepreneurs, is commendable at a time when Africans are facing the hardest time in the history of man.

Notably, the official unveiling of the platform on Monday generated widespread acclaim from viewers and subscribers, particularly from within Nigeria and Nigerians in the Diaspora.

Konga TV’s management has been flooded with messages and congratulatory notes across their social media channels from Nigerians in various parts of the world, including the UK, US, Australia, Canada, Germany, Ghana, Kenya, Ethiopia, South Africa, and beyond.

The live chat section of the KongaTV YouTube channel has also been bustling with comments and interactions from audiences worldwide since the platform’s launch.

Folake Ighodaro, one of the platform’s latest subscribers, shared her enthusiasm, saying,

“It is refreshing to see a well-packaged platform like KongaTV entering the market to bridge existing gaps. I am thoroughly impressed with its inaugural presentation today, which exceeded my expectations.

The content, presentation, and everything else were top-notch. I not only found great deals on various items but also won a free tablet.”

Starting today, KongaTV viewers and subscribers have the chance to win exciting prizes to celebrate the platform’s launch.

These giveaways include a range of iPhones and other smartphones, state-of-the-art TV sets from leading brands like Samsung and iTEC, tablet PCs, generator sets, free data bundles, and other surprises.

KongaTV has a groundbreaking mission to democratize commerce and entertainment by providing a platform for local and international manufacturers, distributors, merchants, and resellers to connect with millions of shoppers seeking the best deals and special offers in the marketplace.

It also serves as a hub for discovering and promoting emerging content creators, skit makers, and other artistic talents.

KongaTV, the first of its kind on this side of the Atlantic, will also serve as a melting pot for new product launches, extensive discount sales, and the promotion of entrepreneurial spirit in Nigeria, Africa’s largest market.

‘KongaTV is structured for all sectors of the economy, including to help those in the real estate business to sell or rent properties and car dealers to reach the under-reached and unreached nationwide, with Konga guaranteeing all transactions.

The management of KongaTV emphasizes that all transactions, from ordering to payments and delivery, are guaranteed by Konga.com, Nigeria’s leading e-commerce brand.

In addition, through its affiliation with Konga Logistics, shoppers on the platform can count on same-day delivery in Lagos, Abuja, and Port Harcourt, while those in other locations can expect expedited deliveries.

With this year’s edition of Konga Yakata, Nigeria’s biggest sale event, now underway, viewers and subscribers on KongaTV can anticipate exclusive access to the best Yakata deals across various categories, including computing and accessories, mobile phones, home and kitchen appliances, electronics, fashion, FMCG, power, and more.

Viewers and subscribers in the Diaspora can also take advantage of these exclusive deals by placing orders for their loved ones back home.

This category of shoppers can also leverage KongaPay and Konga’s advanced logistics capabilities to ensure swift delivery to the recipients, anywhere they are in Nigeria.