NGX Regulation Limited (NGX RegCo), in line with its unwavering commitment to enhance retail investor participation, is excited to announce its forthcoming retail investors’ webinar.

This event is designed to equip retail investors with invaluable insights, innovative strategies, and approaches for successful participation in the Nigerian capital market.

Themed “Expanding Reach for More Impact: Deepening Financial Inclusion in the Retail Investor Ecosystem,” this enlightening webinar is scheduled to take place on Wednesday, 8 November 2023. The event will feature panel discussions, speeches, and presentations from leading market operators, regulators and experts within the capital market.

Key topics to be addressed during the webinar include the retail Investor landscape; enhancing retail investor participation in the capital market; and the impact of unclaimed dividends on your investment portfolio. Interested participants can register online at https://bit.ly/ngx-regco-riw

Some of the confirmed speakers at the event include Jude Chiemeka, Executive Director, Capital Markets, Nigerian Exchange Limited; Mr. Saheed Adewale Bashir, Chief Executive Officer, Meristem Securities Limited; Alhaji Kasimu Garba Kurfi, CEO, APT Securities Limited; Mr. Peter Omoregie, CEO, CardinalStone Securities Limited; Mrs Onome Komolafe, Divisional Head of Business Services and Client Experience, Central Securities Clearing System (CSCS) and Mr. Abimbola Babalola, Head, Market Surveillance, and Investigations, NGX RegCo.

NGX RegCo’s Self-Regulatory Organization (SRO) activities seek to promote just and equitable principles of trade, encourage free and open markets, mitigate systemic risks, protect investors and customers, and provide value to stakeholders by facilitating robust, developed and well-regulated markets.