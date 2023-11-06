The Abuja branch of the Federal Emergency Management Agency has attributed the fire outbreak that occurred at the Canadian High Commission in Abuja on Monday to a diesel tank explosion.

This was disclosed by Mrs Nkechi Isa, the Head of Public Affairs of FEMA, in a statement released in Abuja on Monday.

According to the statement, the fire outbreak occurred around 10:45 a.m. when the diesel tank in the generator house of the High Commission exploded, just as two MIKANO generators were being serviced by a five-man team from JMD company.

Casualties

Isa said that the fire broke out when a tank containing 2,000 litres of fuel in the generator house where one of the MIKANO generators was being worked on exploded. She revealed that two persons died instantly while two others survived with severe burns.

In her words, “One of the generators was said to be working, while the other one was being serviced when a tank containing 2,000 litres of diesel in the generator house exploded.

“Two of the personnel servicing the generator died from the explosion while two others survived with severe burns and were taken to the Trauma Centre at the National Hospital, Abuja,” she said.

Isa further explained that around 12:30 p.m., the FCT Fire Service had contained the fire, while ambulances from the Ministry of Defence, Federal Fire Service, and FEMA were on standby to attend to the situation.

President Bola Tinubu’s condolence message

Following the fire outbreak that cost the lives of two people and left some others seriously injured, President Bola Tinubu condoled with the Canadian government and victims of the fire outbreak.

His condolence message is contained in a statement issued by Chief Ajuri Ngelale, Special Adviser to the President (Media & Publicity), in Abuja on Monday.

He expressed sympathy with the Canadian government, diplomatic community, and all persons affected by the fire incident, and assured the Canadian authorities of the full support of the Nigerian government.

The president offered a prayer for the dead and wished the injured persons a speedy and full recovery.

President’s message:

