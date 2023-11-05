The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has confirmed the seizure of N13 billion worth of codeine syrups as well as N14.4 million worth of Tramadol pills, totaling N13.014 billion worth of opioids, in raids in Lagos.

The agency revealed that the operation includes three major bursts of drug cartels operating in Amuwo Odofin, Idumota, and the SAHCO shed of the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Ikeja Lagos.

This was disclosed in a statement by the director of media and advocacy of NDLEA, Femi on Sunday.

According to the Babafemi, three intelligence-led operations began with the raid of House 8/10 Hon. Wahuha Avenue, Divine Estate, Ago Palace area of Amuwo Odofin on Sunday 29th October, where 490,000 pills of tramadol and 81,519 bottles of codeine syrup measuring 4, 510, 000mls were recovered.

“In a similar operation on Tuesday 31st October, NDLEA operatives swooped on a secret warehouse operated by a billionaire Idumota trader, Nwaoha Anayo located at Onitire, Aguda area of Surulere where N12.7 million pills of tramadol were recovered.

“In the same vein, at least six members of a syndicate using their official cover to facilitate the smuggling of illicit drugs through the Skyway Aviation Handling Company (SAHCO) warehouse at the Lagos airport into the country have been arrested and N1.2 million pills of tramadol seized from them in a painstaking operation that lasted for weeks.

The six suspects already in NDLEA custody include Oladele Sanya-Olu; Lawal Itunu Temitope; Sanamo Alla Daniel; Udeh Felix Monday; Musa Mutalib and Unege Evans Icibor, while three other suspects: Sarki Mubarak Salami; Abdullahi Aliyu (aka Aboki); and Monday Anwal, are now on the run and wanted by NDLEA”, the agency said.

More on the Story

Furthermore, NDLEA revealed that their operatives also intercepted 3.2kgs cocaine in Nnamdi Azikiwe Airport, Abuja, headed for Saudi Arabia.

The agency stated that they arrested a 50-year-old businessman, Nwokolo Anthony, drying during the outward clearance of Air France flight AF 878 to Amsterdam, Netherlands.

“At the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, NAIA, Abuja, NDLEA operatives on Sunday 29th October intercepted yet another businessman, 50-year-old Nwokolo Ifeanyi Anthony during the outward clearance of Air France flight AF 878 to Amsterdam, Netherlands via Paris, France at the boarding gate and was body scanned. The result turned out to be positive for illicit drug ingestion.

“The suspect who traveled from Lagos to board the flight was subsequently kept under observation for some days during which he excreted a total of 86 pellets of heroin weighing 1.330 kilograms,” the agency added.

While commending the officers and men of the NDLEA Lagos, Osun, Edo, and FCT Commands, Babafemi said that the head of the institution Gen. Buba Marwa charged them and their contemporaries to remain focused as the Agency continues to expand its operations against drug cartels in the country.