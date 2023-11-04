The official settlement of the late Nipsey Hussle’s estate, which encompasses assets totalling over $11 million, includes a significant portion set to go to Lauren London.

Reports indicate that Lauren London is expected to receive $5.6 million from Nipsey Hussle’s estate, specifically allocated for the support of their 7-year-old son, Kross, and a 50% ownership stake in the rapper’s Marathon Clothing Company.

The estate documents reveal a comprehensive breakdown of the assets, which extends beyond $11 million.

This includes substantial funds held in various bank accounts, amounting to $5,997,092.

Furthermore, the assets encompass a 100% membership interest in All Money Inc. valued at $2.4 million, 100% interest in Marathon Studios, 100% interest in The Marathon Touring worth $606,000, and 100% interest in The Marathon Clothing Inc. valued at $271,000.

Additionally, Nipsey Hussle’s trademark is estimated to be worth approximately $913,000.

Actress Lauren London, who is the mother of Nipsey Hussle’s young son Kross, is slated to receive half of the remaining estate. Additionally, an extra $113,000 has been allocated to cover expenses related to Emani’s “health, education, and other matters.”

Nipsey Hussle’s other child, Emani, who is 14 years old, is designated to inherit the other half of the estate. Samiel Asghedom, also known as Blacc Sam and Nipsey Hussle’s brother, along with his family, has been granted guardianship over Emani.

Furthermore, in addition to the inheritance from Nipsey Hussle’s estate, Blacc Sam revealed in March that Puma continues to contribute to a trust fund established for the rapper’s children.

Before Nipsey Hussle’s children were officially established as the primary beneficiaries, Blacc Sam and his family took deliberate actions to preserve their father’s legacy, notably through their management of the iconic brick-and-mortar establishment, The Marathon Clothing store.

A glimpse into Nipsey Hussle’s legacy

Nipsey Hussle tragically lost his life on March 31, 2019, while outside his Marathon Clothing Store in South Los Angeles. Eric Holder Jr. was charged and later found guilty in July, receiving a 60-year prison sentence for murder.

At the age of 33, Nipsey Hussle was not only a Grammy-nominated rapper but also an entrepreneur, community activist, and devoted father to two children. He held a significant presence in the music industry, collaborating with renowned artists such as Drake and Diddy.

While he had a tumultuous past involving ties to the Rollin’ 60s, an LA-area gang linked to the Crips, Nipsey Hussle had taken steps to distance himself from that world.

He channelled his efforts into community activism, particularly focusing on empowering and employing underprivileged communities through real estate investments, science and tech learning centres for teenagers, and various initiatives aimed at improving inner-city Los Angeles.

It is worth noting that Nipsey Hussle was planning to attend an anti-gang violence meeting on the day he tragically lost his life, scheduled shortly after he and two other individuals were shot outside his store, Marathon Clothing.

