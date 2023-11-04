X owner, Elon Musk, is about to release his ChatGPT-like AI chatbot called Grok through his xAI company.

Musk described the AI model which is to be released to beta testers today as “the best that currently exists in some important respects. Once out of beta testing, Musk said the xAI’s Grok system will be available to all X Premium+ subscribers. https://x.com/elonmusk/status/1720645900471554146?s=20

According to Musk, Grok will leverage “real-time access” to information on X, and, like ChatGPT, the model has internet browsing capabilities, enabling it to search the web for up-to-date information about specific topics. The model answers questions conversationally, possibly drawing on a knowledge base similar to that used to train ChatGPT and other comparable text-generating models.

Unlike other models, the billionaire added that xAI’s Grok system is designed to have a little humour in its responses.

Call for AI regulation

Meanwhile, Musk, who was one of the early investors in OpenAI before he pulled out, has renewed his call calls for regulations on artificial intelligence during an on-stage conversation with British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak as part of the recently concluded two-day UK AI Safety Summit.

“Regulation will be annoying, it’s true, but I think we’ve learned over the years that having a referee is a good thing,” Musk said on Thursday.

The billionaire’s high-profile appearance alongside Sunak capped off a summit marked by tensions between those who are focused on supposed existential risks from AI and those who worry about near-term concerns, such as the technology’s potential to fuel discrimination and misinformation. Musk himself has repeatedly raised alarms about AI’s future impact on civilization.

AI safety

Amid the rising concerns about the impact of the technology, the high point of the AI Summit in the UK this week was the signing of what is now known as the “Bletchley Declaration” by 28 countries including Nigeria to promote AI safety.

This came as the world’s first agreement establishing a shared understanding of the opportunities and risks posed by frontier AI and the need for governments to work together to meet the most significant challenges.

The Declaration sets out an agreement that there is “potential for serious, even catastrophic, harm, either deliberate or unintentional, stemming from the most significant capabilities of these AI models.” Countries also noted the risks beyond frontier AI, including bias and privacy.

The signees, 28 countries from across the globe including in Africa, the Middle East, and Asia, as well as the EU, agreed to the urgent need to understand and collectively manage potential risks through a new joint global effort to ensure AI is developed and deployed in a safe, responsible way for the benefit of the global community.