The Nigerian Exchange Limited has placed full suspension in trading and delisting of the shares of Capital Hotels Plc.

This was contained in the Nigeria Exchange Limited (NGX) report seen by Nairametrics.

The Nigeria Exchange Limited in a statement said “We refer to our market bulletin of 1 November 2023 with reference Number: NGXREG/LRD/MB55/23/11/01 wherein the Market was notified of the full suspension placed on trading in the securities of Capital Hotels Plc (Capital Hotels or the Company) in preparation for the delisting of the Company.

Following the approval of the Company’s application to delist its entire issued share capital from the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX), please be informed that the entire issued share capital of Capital Hotels was on Friday, 3 November 2023, delisted from the Daily Official List of NGX”.

The Nigeria Exchange Limited (NGX) had approved the delisting of shares of Capital Hotels Plc to enable the company to explore strategic opportunities.

This was disclosed via a corporate filing statement sent to Nigeria Exchange Limited on September where the hospitality company revealed the terms given by the exchange to enable the company to proceed with the delisting process.

Delisting terms

Capital Hotels revealed that NGX had approved the delisting application provided the company opened an escrow account where shareholders who had agreed to exit would be paid.