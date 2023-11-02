The stage is set for one of the most anticipated events of the year, as Women in Management, Business and Public Service (WIMBIZ) gears up for its 22nd Annual Conference, aptly tagged “Mission Impossible: Thrive.”

The dynamic non-profit organization has empowered and advocated for more excellent female representation in leadership positions across the public and private sectors for over two decades.

And this year, there’s an exciting twist set to make the event even more memorable.

In a groundbreaking move, TECNO has joined hands with WIMBIZ as a sponsor for the 22nd Annual Conference. This collaboration is to make the event exceptional, featuring impactful sessions designed to inspire, empower, advocate, and connect women to new opportunities.

With TECNO on board, the conference is geared towards enabling women to thrive in their various professions and personal lives by providing insights and technological innovation that can help them achieve their goals.

The 22nd Annual Conference promises to be a memorable one, filled with insightful conversations, engaging activities, and opportunities for women to connect with like-minded professionals.

TECNO is presenting advanced tech innovations that aim to empower women in both their personal and professional lives at the 22nd Annual Conference.

Participants will have the opportunity to interact with TECNO’s experts and experience the latest devices firsthand, creating connections and utilizing the power of technology to their advantage.

TECNO’s commitment to providing cutting-edge solutions suited to women demonstrates its dedication to fostering equality and progress.

By showcasing its latest developments, TECNO provides a platform for women to explore the potential of technology and its ability to enhance their lives.

Moreover, TECNO will excite the event by offering exciting gifts and prizes for worthy participants. TECNO’s commitment to making the impossible mission of thriving possible extends beyond support; it’s about making a lasting impact and paving the way for women to break barriers and succeed in their chosen fields.

So, mark your calendars for Thursday and Friday, November 2nd and 3rd, 2023. The 22nd Annual Conference of WIMBIZ is not just an event; it’s a movement.

With TECNO by its side, it’s set to be an unforgettable experience where empowerment, technology, and connection converge to make the impossible mission of thriving very much possible.

Don’t miss this exceptional opportunity to be part of the change – TECNO and WIMBIZ are making it happen!

