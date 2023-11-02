The House of Representatives has removed the controversial presidential yacht item in the 2023 supplementary budget and transferred the N5 billion allocated for it to student loan.
This was made known by the Chairman, House Committee on Appropriation, Abubakar Bichi (APC, Kano), on Thursday, November 2, while addressing journalists after the passage of the N2.17 trillion supplementary budget by the House.
Bichi said that the committee had eliminated the item and transferred the funds to the student loan division, totalling N10 billion.
He said, ‘’As far as we are concerned, we don’t have the presidential yacht anymore. We have increased the student loan. If you recall, the student loan was N5 billion in the budget. But we have increased it to N10 billion.’’
Well done Reps.
That is what is expected of you to checkmate excesses of the Executives
Mischief, all round. Who put it there in the first place? Some pathetic civil servants wanting to ingratiate themselves to the new regime? Or embarrass the Govt? Bad, on any account. The law makers should be annoyed they had to spend precious time, even considering such in the budget. Someone should be made a severe example! But what do I know? Just when you think you’ve seen the lowest of the lows, some politician/public servant takes you even lower!