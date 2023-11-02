The chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ola Olukoyede, has ordered the ban of all sting operations at night across all the commands of the commission.

This announcement is in sync with the newly revised procedures on the arrest and bail of suspects.

Olukoyede gave a directive in Abuja on Wednesday in response to the arrest of 69 suspected internet fraudsters by operatives of the Ibadan Zonal Commission in Ile-Ife, Osun State.

The commission expressed its dedication to adhering to the rule of law in the execution of its responsibilities and affirmed its unyielding stance on this matter to the public.

The statement reads in part,

“In line with the newly-reviewed procedures on arrest and bail of suspects by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, the Executive Chairman of the Commission, Mr. Ola Olukoyede has directed that sting operations at nighttime be stopped in all the Commands of the EFCC.

The Commission wishes to assure the public that it will not relent in its adherence to the rule of law, in the exercise of its mandate.”

Review of Arrest Procedure and Bail

In another statement, the anti-graft agency also stated that suspects cannot be detained beyond the period allowed by the constitution without a remand warrant.

The commission further instructed its agents to prioritize the protection of suspects’ rights, particularly in matters related to arrest, detention, and bail. It said that citizens will no longer be asked to submit their international passport as part of their arrest procedure.

“Every demand for international passports of suspects would henceforth be exercised with discretion, depending on the nature of the case, personality and country of residence of the suspects,

“Detention of suspects without a Remand Warrant for unreasonable length of time beyond the constitutionally allowed period must henceforth stop forthwith.

“Officers of the Commission are also warned against unwarranted violation of rights of suspects. He called for professionalism in all operational activities, stressing that “it is time to have a paradigm shift and change the narrative. Henceforth, professionalism shall be the watchword. Let’s follow the best international standards worth our identity as a flagship law enforcement agency,” the statement reads.

Backstory

The directive was issued following a backlash from the public after the arrest of 69 Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU) students by the anti-graft agency.

EFCC was confirmed to have raided off-campus hostels of the varsity and picked up these students on fraudulent-related cases.

The raid, multiple sources confirmed, occurred at the Fine Touch and Superb hostels in Oduduwa Estate, Ile-Ife.

The governor of the state, Gov. Ademola Adeleke, reacting to the operation said,

“I have instructed the state’s Attorney General to work with the school administration, leadership of the Student Union, and the @officialEFCC to safeguard the rights of the students and ensure that due process is meticulously adhered to. I will continue to keep a close watch,“ insisting the rule of law must be followed.

EFCC later confirmed that many of the suspects duly profiled by the Command have been released, while profiling of suspects yet un-released will be completed, without further delay.