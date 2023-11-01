After spending 3 weeks in cinemas, AY Makun’s Merry Men 3 has grossed N75.4 million, thanks to Nollywood watchers who bought tickets to see the movie.

According to the Cinema Exhibitors Association of Nigeria (CEAN), the film’s performance has been stellar.

It closed its first week with N33.4 million, followed by N28.3 million in the second week, and now, after its third weekend (October 27-29, 2023), it has reached a total gross of N75.4 million.

The movie wrapped up the month of October as the most-watched movie since its release.

Backstory

Nairametrics had earlier reported that Merry Men 3 saw a significant 54% drop in ticket sales during its opening week, with total earnings of just N17.1 million.

This performance contrasts with its predecessor, Merry Men 2, which grossed N₦37.2 million.

According to the Nigerian box office report on X, the film, a third installment of the Merry Men franchise grossed a total of N17.1 million in its first weekend, yet its performance lagged Merry Men 1 (N48,699,026) and Merry Men 2 (N37,244,420). Merry Men 2, released in December 2019, set a high bar for the new sequel.

More insight

The third installment of the ‘Merry Men franchise continues to dominate the Nigerian box office, holding the top spot for the third consecutive week since its debut on October 13, 2023. Over the weekend, it raked in an impressive N13 million.

In the second place, ‘Freelance’, an American action film written by Jacob Lentz, tells the story of a former special force operator, Mason Pettits, portrayed by John Cena, who embarks on a new security job.

This Hollywood title managed to accumulate a gross of N12.3 million during its opening weekend on October 27, 2023.

A newcomer, ‘Trolls Band Together,’ also made its cinema debut over the weekend, securing the third spot with a total gross of N6.3 million.

Taking the fourth position is ‘Small Talk,’ directed by Biodun Stephen. The film revolves around a gatekeeper, played by Mr. Marcaroni, who unwittingly becomes entangled in a home robbery due to his loose tongue.

With a debut on October 27, 2023, ‘Small Talk’ managed to accumulate a weekend gross of N5.7 million.