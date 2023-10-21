Comedian and TV personality, AY Makun’s Merry Mne 3 ranks no 1 on the Nigerian box office list as the most-watched Nollywood movie over the last 7 days.

According to data from the Cinema Association of Nigeria, AY Makun’s latest creation pulled in N18.6 million during the weekend, with an additional N14.8 million from Monday, October 16th to October 19th, 2023, making its total earnings since its debut on Saturday, October 13th, 2023, a whopping N33.4 million.

Earlier, Nairametrics reported a 54% drop in ticket sales during Merry Men 3’s opening weekend, with total earnings at just N17.1 million. Merry Men 1 (₦48,699,026) and Merry Men 2 (₦37,244,420). Merry Men 2, released in December 2019, set a high bar for the new sequel.

More insight

In this high-octane sequel, three of the merry men take on Dafe, played by Chidi Mokeme, who is out for revenge after being left behind during an old mission in Russia. He sets his sights on corrupt politicians, believing that the group has failed in delivering justice.

The film, directed by Moses Inwang, boasts a stellar ensemble cast, including AY Makun, Ramsey Nouah, William Uchemba, Sam Dede, Segun Arinze, Bucci Franklin, Nadia Buari, Jide Kosoko, Ufuoma McDermott, Iyabo Ojo, Francis Onwochei, Regina Daniels, and Caroline Hutchings.

According to the Cinema Exhibitors Association of Nigeria (CEAN), Merry Men 3’s seven-day gross revenue has catapulted it to the top spot on the chart, pushing Expandables 4 into second place with a seven-day gross of N14.6 million and a total gross of N97.9 million.

Meanwhile, “Something Like Gold,” another Nollywood gem, takes the fourth spot with seven-day earnings of N11.5 million and a total gross of N45.1 million. “A Weekend To Forget” lands at the fifth position with N6.2 million and a N44.1 million total. The Nigerian box office continues to delight with its vibrant cinematic offerings.