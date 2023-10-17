AY Makun’s Merry Men 3 saw a significant 54% drop in ticket sales during its opening weekend, with total earnings of just N17.1 million.

This performance contrasts with its predecessor, Merry Men 2, which grossed N₦37.2 million.

According to the Nigerian box office report on X, the film, a third instalment of the Merry Men franchise grossed a total of N17.1 million in its first weekend, yet its performance lags behind Merry Men 1 (N₦48,699,026) and Merry Men 2 (N₦37,244,420). Merry Men 2, released in December 2019, set a high bar for the new sequel.

“Despite grossing ₦1,167,600 from just 16 locations on Friday, Merry Men 3 topped the Box office this past weekend. Several locations didn’t have it available on Friday & Saturday

“That being said, it came in way behind Merry Men 1 (₦48,699,026) & Merry Men 2 (₦37,244,420)”

Breakdown of the movie’s performance

A further breakdown of the film’s performance showed that Merry Men 3: Nemesis went ahead to earn ₦17,120,238 after its N1.16 million stint on Friday.

Coming in at second place is Expendables with ₦9,050,635, Something Like Gold at ₦8,277,255, #TheCreator with about ₦7,728,625 and A Weekend To Forget: with ₦3,911,525.

Merry Men 3 stars AY Makun, Ramsey Nouah, William Uchemba, Sam Dede, Chidi Mokeme, Francis Onwochei, Ufoma Mc Dermott, Nadia Buari, Caroline Hutchings, and Regina Daniels.

The movie was directed by Moses Inwang, produced by Darlington Abuda, and distributed by FilmOne Entertainment.