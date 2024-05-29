The LearnHub Institute is pleased to announce its second Women, Wealth, and Real Estate Conference with the theme: “Women, Wealth, and Real Estate: Promoting Women’s Inclusion for Africa’s Collective Prosperity”.

The hybrid conference is set to be held as follows:

Date: Thursday, 20th June 2024

Venue: Four Points by Sheraton, Victoria Island, Lagos

Time: 9:00 AM Prompt

WWR Series is a specialty conference series curated by the LearnHub Institute to champion the cause of women’s participation in real estate investing and wealth creation.

The WWR Series is scheduled to be held in March of each year –in commemoration of International Women’s Day and Women’s History Month.

This year’s edition will gather first-in-class female thought leaders to inspire, guide, and provide valuable information and direction to women who are aspiring to commence their journey to real estate investing. Amongst the speakers lined up for this event are:

Olatowun Candide -Johnson Founder & CEO, GAIA Africa Club (Keynote Speaker)

-Johnson Founder & CEO, GAIA Africa Club Jumoke Akinwunmi C0-Founder/Managing Director, Alitheia Capital; Chair, WWR Advisory Board

C0-Founder/Managing Director, Alitheia Capital; Chair, WWR Advisory Board Folusho Olaniyan Independent Director, Odu’a Investment Company Limited;

Independent Director, Odu’a Investment Company Limited; Uzo Oshogwe Managing Director, Afriland Properties Plc;

Managing Director, Afriland Properties Plc; Chinwe Ajene-Sagna Managing Partner, Catalyst Realty Solutions; and

Managing Partner, Catalyst Realty Solutions; and Adaku Ijara MD/CEO, Emerging Africa Asset Management Limited.

A key highlight of the event will be the Housing Stock Parade and onsite auction which will feature properties from the Development Partners on offer at 15% discount to market price; successful bidders will also be profiled by the conference’s mortgage partners for financing to purchase the featured homes.

With a lineup of 3 plenary sessions and 2 power panels, this free-to-attend conference is open to all women looking to commence their journey to real estate investing.

The conference is organized in partnership with DealHQ Partners, Nairametrics, BusinessDay, Castles Lifestyle Magazine, and Financial Nigeria.

Attendance is free but registration is mandatory, click HERE to register.