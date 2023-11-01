Are you in the market for a new and affordable smartphone in Nigeria? Look no further than OPPO!

With their sleek designs, impressive camera systems, and powerful performance, OPPO phones have become a popular choice among tech enthusiasts.

In this article, we’ll explore some of the top OPPO phones available in Nigeria, highlighting their Key Selling Points (KSPs) and specifications that will make you want to buy one.

OPPO A18:

The OPPO A18 is a fantastic device with its sleek design and impressive features. It boasts a 90Hz Sunlight Display display, MediaTek Helio G85 processor, 4GB RAM and comes in both 64gb and 128gb ROM capacities, also a powerful 5000mAh battery. Capture stunning photos with its AI dual camera setup and enjoy a smooth user experience.

OPPO A38:

The OPPO A38 is a budget-friendly option that doesn’t compromise on performance. It features a 90Hz Sunlight display, MediaTek Helio G85 processor, 4gb RAM + 128gb ROM, and a long-lasting 5000mAh battery. With its compact size and reliable performance, the A38 is perfect for everyday use. SEE MORE ON A38

OPPO A58:

The OPPO A58 is a great choice for those looking for a mid-range device. It sports a 17.06cm2 immersive display, MediaTek HEelio G85 processor with dual stereo speakers, 6gb RAM, a 5000mAh battery and a 33W SUPERVOOC™ charger, also Capture beautiful photos with its 50MP AI camera and enjoy a seamless multitasking experience. SEE MORE ON A58

OPPO A78:

If you’re in search of a premium mid-range device, the OPPO A78 won’t disappoint. It features a 90Hz FHD+ AMOLED Display, 67 SUPERVOC™, Snapdragon™ 680 processor, 6GB RAM, and a massive 5000mAh battery. Take stunning photos with its AI triple camera setup and enjoy the fast performance for all your tasks. SEE MORE ON A78

OPPO Reno8 T:

The Reno8 T comes in 5g and 4g variant and is well acknowledged for its 100MP portrait camera and microlens feature, it also features a 256gb + 8 gb expandable RAM and an AMOLED Display screen with corning Gorilla Glass (GG5), MediaTek Helio G99, 5000mAh battery with SUPERVOOC™ CHARGE. SEE MORE ON RENO8 T

These OPPO phones offer a range of features and specifications to cater to different needs and budgets. Whether you’re looking for a budget-friendly option or a premium mid-range device, OPPO has something for everyone.