Scientists have identified an Artificial intelligence (AI) tool that could help improve mental health conditions of individuals.

The AI-enabled tool called Wysa, empowers individuals to enhance their mental well-being proactively, preventing symptoms from progressing to severe levels.

This solution not only saves time and resources but also holds the potential to save lives.

According to scientists, this discovery creates a significant impact in the area of healthcare and beyond, offering numerous avenues to enhance people’s well-being across both mental and physical health domains.

In addition, they believe that the use of AI-based mental health support as an initial step in care may be the most feasible and scalable response to the global mental health crisis.

Studies show that mental health has caused healthcare systems to grapple with immense challenges, marked by resource shortages and a persistently high staff turnover, which are having detrimental effects.

Nairametrics learns that more than half of the world’s population resides in areas where there is less than one psychiatrist for every 250,000 people, and as such, long waiting lists and resource limitations even in developed economies.

Conversational AI can therefore provide therapeutic support, effectively bridging critical gaps in healthcare provision.

Scientists and researchers have outlined some ways in which artificial intelligence tools can assist in addressing the current health crisis that our nations are confronting.

They are:

Addressing emotional needs

The AI solution can enable individuals to engage in conversations with it, as it has an aptitude for comprehending people’s emotional needs and offering appropriate responses.

The app also can alleviate symptoms while handling up to 80% of the support workload, thereby freeing up human support for critical situations.

This support approach has been proven to enhance depression and anxiety scores by an average of 31%.

This is achieved through personalized assessment of an individual’s needs and the guidance provided through interactive cognitive behavioral therapy (CBT) exercises.

Support chronic pain users

AI can help with chronic pain. Studies have found that using an AI-powered chatbot results in higher engagement and adherence than traditional methods, and those who used it saw a reduction in comorbid anxiety and depression symptoms, measured on standard assessment score, and comparable shifts in physical capabilities.

Address levels of burnout

As part of its self-help routine to manage stress and anxiety, the tool offers a sympathetic and listening ear at the most convenient of times.

Curb excessive drinking and regulate emotions

This technology solution can also be incorporated into an individual’s therapeutic journey, as a tool to distance oneself from excessive drinking and regulate emotions effectively.

This results in increased motivation, energy, and a successful reentry into the workforce.