Estonia, a European Union member country has extended seasonal job offers to citizens outside the European Union.

Non-EU citizens can now live and work as seasonal workers by obtaining seasonal work visas through a long-term (D) visa, which is valid for one year and can be extended upon meeting the necessary criteria.

The application process starts with interested candidates registering for short-term employment and subsequently securing a long-term (D) visa, which provides them with a year-long duration of stay.

Estonia, a nation with a population of approximately 1.3 million, is renowned for its prominence in digital technology, notably being the birthplace of the popular communication platform Skype.

Additionally, the country boasts a diverse workforce actively engaged in the agricultural sector.

According to the European Migration Network, Estonia granted 5,023 seasonal permits in 2019 and 2,782 in 2018, signifying the country’s receptiveness to foreign labour, aligning with its ongoing efforts to foster a dynamic and inclusive workforce.

About the Seasonal Worker Visa

It is essential to note that employers in Estonia are obligated to extend job offers exclusively to individuals originating from non-European countries.

Seasonal workers in Estonia have the opportunity to engage in employment for up to 270 days within a continuous 365-day period, with the option for renewal.

This work visa is for seasonal employment and is officially recognized within the framework of the Government of the Republic Regulation. Here are some of the seasonal jobs:

Crop and animal production, hunting, and related service activities

Fishing and aquaculture

Forestry and logging

Accommodation service activities

Food and beverage service activities

Food production

Manufacture of soft drinks

The employer has the option to assist in locating suitable accommodation or may even take the responsibility of arranging lodging for seasonal workers.

The application process typically spans a duration of two weeks to one month.

Seasonal workers in Estonia are categorized under ‘short-term employment.’ The application fee for registering under this ‘Short Term Employment’ status is 48€.

For those seeking to renew this visa after one year, the fee amounts to €100.

Procedure to obtain the seasonal permit

Obtaining an Estonia seasonal permit involves a step-by-step application process as follows:

Secure a job in Estonia. You can also search for jobs in Estonia here

Your prospective employer, who offers you the job, will initiate the registration process for short-term employment related to seasonal work with the Police and Border Guard.

Upon approval of your short-term employment application, proceed to apply for the appropriate visa.

Depending on the anticipated duration of your stay, you can apply for either a Short Term Schengen Visa or a Long-term D Visa, which is dependent on the specifics of your job contract and the length of your stay.

If your employment spans over 90 days, you will be required to apply for the Long-term D Visa.

You should apply for a visa at the Estonian embassy or consulate

More details on the process can be found here