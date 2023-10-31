Blakskill Limited, a Global HR tech platform that focuses on talent identification, incubation, acquisition, profiling and verification that bridges the gap between job seekers and employers, is pleased to announce a significant milestone.

Over the past six months, we have made a profound impact on the careers of over 4410 professional talents across Africa (Nigeria, Kenya, Côte d’Ivoire, Zambia, South Sudan, South Africa, Senegal, Mali, Tanzania, Egypt, Mozambique, Benin Republic, Uganda, Namibia), Europe (France, Turkey, Germany, the United Kingdom), the United States, and Asia(India, Japan).

These impacts have been instrumental in reshaping the global talent landscape by equipping professionals with essential skills and connecting them with coveted opportunities.

Blakskill Limited, through its various initiatives and platforms, has significantly reshaped the careers and aspirations of professionals worldwide.

The areas of impact encompass Career Advisory, Interview Preparations, Career Webinar Talks, Global Leadership Reflection Seminars, Resume Reviews, Career Fairs, and, notably, Internships and Job Placement.

As part of its unwavering commitment to nurturing talents and fostering their professional development, Blakskill Limited is thrilled to embark on its latest milestone the Blakskill School of Employability Studies (BSES).

According to Mr. Olugbenga Omojola, CEO of Blakskill, the BSES training is scheduled to commence this October, he further stated that the BSES training programme stands as a testament to Blakskill Limited’s dedication to empowering and connecting talents with the right job opportunities.

The programme offers an array

of invaluable resources and expert guidance that include career essentials like soft skills, digital literacy, career management, workplace readiness, numeracy skills, financial literacy, and career advisory.

The training operates in a hybrid format, with 80% of the programme conducted in a physical setting and 20% in a virtual environment, ensuring the trainees receive a well-rounded and practical education.

The facilitators, who are renowned thought leaders in their respective fields, employ an innovative approach to mould the trainees into indispensable assets for their future employers.

As the first cohort of the BSES programme begins, the impact of Blakskill Limited on the careers of professionals globally has never been more pronounced. This initiative further solidifies Blakskill Limited’s mission to bridge the gap between job seekers and employers, creating seamless and efficient recruitment processes for both parties.

The BSES programme not only enriches the skill sets of young talents but also enhances employers’ ability to connect with verified talents on the

Blakskill platform

Blakskill Limited remains committed to the mission of empowering talents and connecting them with opportunities on a global scale.

The second cohort of the BSES training programme is scheduled to start immediately after the completion of the first cohort which is yet another milestone in this journey, further reflecting the organisation’s dedication to reshaping the future of professional talents and creating lasting impacts in the global workforce.

For more information about the Blakskill School of Employability Studies (BSES) or to inquire about our impactful initiatives, please contact us at contact@blakskill.com or visit our website at https://blakskill.com/academy

About Blakskill Limited

Blakskill Limited is a Global HR tech platform that focuses on talent identification, incubation, acquisition, profiling and verification that bridges the gap between talents and talent seekers/employers. Their mission is to empower and connect African youths with job opportunities globally while providing seamless recruitment processes for companies.

They have taken their time to recognise the pressing need to empower African talents and facilitate their access to global job markets.

The organisation’s core initiatives, including the Blakskill School of Employability Studies (BSES), reflect its dedication to nurturing talents and fostering their professional growth. Learn more about Blakskill Limited at www.blakskill.com