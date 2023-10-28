The Lagos State Government on Saturday reopened the Alaba International Market and some markets at the Trade Fair Complex, in Ojo.

Recall that the government had shut down the markets earlier this month over improper waste management and other environmental infractions.

Mr Tokunbo Wahab, the Lagos State Commissioner for the Environment and Water Resources, who announced the reopening of the markets said they were reopened after the environmental issues had been addressed.

The commissioner dismissed claims being peddled in some quarters that the closure of the markets had ethnic and political motives.

He stressed that the closure of the markets was a step taken to ensure a clean and healthy environment around business facilities.

In his words,

“I state emphatically that the closure of those markets had no ethnic or political motives as it was done to ensure cleanliness and environmental sustainability for the good of all residents.

“The decision to reopen the markets followed rigorous assessment and implementation of stringent environmental standards.

“These standards were set to guarantee that businesses in the state operate in a manner that is not detrimental to the environment and the well-being of the people.’’

Wahab restated the importance of maintaining a harmonious balance between commerce and environmental health, stressing that the enforcement would be continuous as the government would not hesitate to seal any market or corporate facility found wanting.

Standards for markets in Lagos to adhere to

Speaking on the reopening of the markets, Dr Muyiwa Gbadegesin, the Managing Director of Lagos Waste Management Authority, said LAWMA worked with market officials to ensure the attainment of environmental standards.

He stressed the importance of markets operating according to laid down standards to ensure the business environment is clean and healthy for buyers and sellers.

According to the LAWMA boss, the standards markets in Lagos are required to adhere to include proper waste management, zero tolerance for open burning of waste, and zero tolerance for dumping of wastes in drainage channels.

Other standards Gbadegesin listed include observance of distance from road setbacks and the eradication of street trading, among others.

“We have standards that each market in the state has to comply with to make our business environment clean and healthy for buyers and sellers.

“These include proper waste management, zero tolerance for open burning of waste, and zero tolerance for dumping of wastes in the drainage channels.

“Others are the engagement of market policing personnel to monitor market sanitation, observance of distance from road setbacks, medians, and market surroundings to avoid indiscriminate dumping.

“We must also ensure the eradication of street trading and trading on road medians and shoulders, which obstruct the free flow of traffic.

“Tariffs must also be fully paid as any violation of the stated regulations would attract penalties and possible subsequent closure of offending markets,’’ he said.