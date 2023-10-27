Research has found that while alcohol, in general, has been linked to a higher risk of stomach cancer, this risk seems to be reduced for people who prefer wine over other alcoholic drinks. Wine can make the stomach more acidic, which might help prevent the growth of harmful microorganisms like Helicobacter pylori.

Nairametrics reports that previous studies have also shown that moderate wine consumption may have neuroprotective benefits.

Wine contains various components, including resveratrol, which have properties that can counteract mutations, reduce inflammation, and act as antioxidants in the development of cancer.

Resveratrol, in particular, can suppress an enzyme called cyclooxygenase 1 (COX1), which interferes with processes related to the formation and progression of tumours.

There are also other elements in wine, such as quercetin, tannins, and anthocyanins, which shield against damage from UV radiation, block harmful molecules, and inhibit certain enzymatic activities, thereby reducing the growth of skin cancer.

Cancer prevalence

Cancer is a significant cause of illness and death worldwide. The main factors contributing to the overall cancer burden are smoking, alcohol use, tobacco use, and having a high body mass index (BMI).

Interestingly, while consuming alcohol has been associated with an elevated risk of several types of cancer (including those affecting the head, neck, upper digestive system, breast, liver, rectum, and colon), consuming moderate amounts of wine has shown different effects.

Nigeria faces a significant health challenge with an estimated 72,000 cancer-related deaths each year, along with 102,000 new cases among its population of 200 million people.

These numbers are approximations, underscoring the importance of regularly tracking and recording the annual trends and patterns of cancer mortality, and more importantly, reducing the occurrence.

Hence, this research needs further investigation as it may prove useful to understand the relationship between alcohol consumption and cancer, especially regarding wine.

In summary, the study results suggest that there are indications that drinking wine might have protective effects, particularly when it comes to the development of tumours in the brain, lungs, skin, and pancreas.

However, it’s worth noting that the way wine consumption was measured varied among the studies, and the studies themselves used different methods and didn’t consistently record how much wine people drank.

To truly understand the impact of wine consumption on cancer risk in different populations, more research is needed.

This research should use consistent measures for alcohol intake and consider other factors like diet, lifestyle, and social status while aiming to reduce variations in the results.