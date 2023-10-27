In an era marked by globalization and the ever-growing need for international trade, First Bank of Nigeria Limited has stepped up as a formidable player in Africa’s financial landscape.

With a rich history dating back to 1894, FirstBank has solidified its position as Nigeria’s premier and leading financial inclusion services provider.

Today, it is not just a bank but a financial powerhouse on the African continent, catalyzing economic growth and development.

Recently, FirstBank took a significant step in demonstrating its commitment to Africa’s economic prosperity by sponsoring the Africa International Trade Exhibition (A.I.T.E 2023) in New York, USA.

About the event

This event, themed “The Imperatives of Global Trade for African SMEs as a Game Changer for the Continent’s Future Prosperity,” served as a platform for engaging discussions on boosting African Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs) in the global market.

Notable personalities and dignitaries from the financial and political world, including FirstBank’s CEO, Dr. Adesola Adeduntan, gathered to promote investment in Africa.

FirstBank’s participation in the A.I.T.E 2023 exemplifies its role as a vital financial gateway for Africa, demonstrating its commitment to supporting businesses on the continent.

With a widespread network of over 750 business locations and more than 215,000 Banking Agents across Nigeria, FirstBank plays a pivotal role in providing retail and corporate financial services to over 42 million customers.

FirstBank’s vision to become “Africa’s Bank of First Choice” underscores its unwavering dedication to the development and economic transformation of the African continent.

Africa’s SME sector represents the resilience and spirit of the continent’s people in the face of challenges.

Dr. Adeduntan, FirstBank’s CEO, emphasized this during the A.I.T.E event, highlighting the importance of SMEs in driving Africa’s economic prosperity.

He noted that “Africa’s growth and development” is on the horizon, and FirstBank is strategically positioned to offer the necessary financial support to catalyze this phase.

Indeed, the African continent is on the cusp of a new era, and FirstBank stands ready to provide the required financial services to uplift SMEs and ensure Africa’s sustained growth and development.

Its mission to remain the “bank of first choice” is complemented by a commitment to entrepreneurship, professionalism, innovation, and customer-centricity.

With a proven track record of responsible banking, a commitment to innovation, and a focus on social and environmental responsibility, FirstBank sets the gold standard in financial services.

FirstBank’s commitment to economic growth is recognized not only in Nigeria but also internationally.

Recent accolades include being named the “Most Innovative Banking Product in Nigeria,” “Best Retail Bank in Nigeria,” and “Best Corporate Banking Western Africa,” among others.

Such awards reflect FirstBank’s unwavering commitment to excellence and innovation.

What you should know

FirstBank is not just a bank; it is a partner in Africa’s journey towards prosperity and global prominence. Its long-standing reputation for good corporate governance, strong liquidity, and leadership positions it as a reliable financial partner for businesses, both local and international.

As Africa continues to rise, FirstBank is not just an ally; it’s a driving force in unlocking Africa’s boundless potential.

In a world where economic progress knows no borders, FirstBank is positioning itself to extend its influence beyond Africa.

With subsidiaries operating in nine countries, including the UK, The Gambia, Sierra Leone, and Senegal, and a representative office in Beijing, China, FirstBank is truly a global financial institution with an African heart.

In a rapidly changing global economy, Africa’s transformation depends on banking partners that understand the continent’s unique opportunities and challenges.

FirstBank’s sponsorship of the A.I.T.E 2023 and its ongoing commitment to African SMEs reflect its vision to be at the forefront of driving Africa’s economic progress.

As the continent’s trusted financial ally, FirstBank is poised to play a pivotal role in shaping Africa’s future and emerging as a leader in the global financial arena.