In a show of diplomatic goodwill and collaboration, the Secretary General of the Africa Organization for Standardization (ARSO), Dr. Hermogene Nsenginma made an official courtesy visit to the recently appointed Director General of the Standards Organization of Nigeria (SON) Dr. Ifeanyi Okeke last week.

The purpose of the visit was to extend congratulations to the new DG on his recent appointment and to deliberate on key matters of mutual interest.

During the meeting, the ARSO Secretary-General commended the Director General for his commitment to upholding standards and quality in Nigeria.

He expressed his confidence in the DG’s ability to lead SON effectively and contribute to the development of harmonized standards across the African continent.

One of the main topics of discussion during the visit was the upcoming 69th ARSO Council meeting, scheduled to take place in Abuja, Nigeria, from 20th to 24th November.

Both the ARSO Secretary General and the DG of SON engaged in discussions about the agenda for the meeting, emphasizing the need for a unified approach to standardization in Africa.

The Council meeting is expected to bring together stakeholders from various African nations to address issues related to standards and quality assurance on the continent.

The meeting between the ARSO Secretary General and the DG of SON underscores the significance of cooperation and coordination among African nations in ensuring product quality, safety, and trade facilitation. It also highlights Nigeria’s active involvement in Regional and continental initiatives aimed at advancing standardization and quality control.

As preparations for the ARSO council meeting continue, the visit served as a symbol of the commitment to advancing standardization and trade facilitation across Africa, with the hope that the upcoming event will yield important outcomes for the continent’s economic and industrial development.