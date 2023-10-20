President Bola Tinubu has given his official nod to the appointment of two new Chief Executive Officers for agencies operating under the Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare.

The President unveiled the appointment of Dr. Muyi Aina, who will take on the role of Executive Secretary and Chief Executive Officer of the National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA).

He further announced that Dr. Kelechi Ohiri as the Director-General and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA).

This was made known in a statement signed by the Special Adviser to the President on Media & Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale.

According to Ngelale, the President urges the new leadership of these two critical agencies in the sector to prioritize quality, fairness, and accountability in the provision of world-class health care to all segments of Nigerian society

Brief Profile of the Appointees

Dr. Muyi Aina is a globally renowned public health leader with a Masters in Public Health degree from Harvard University (USA) and a Doctorate degree from Johns Hopkins University (USA), following his first medical certification at the University of Ilorin.

In addition, Dr. Kelechi Ohiri most recently served as the Managing Director for Strategy at Global Alliance for Vaccines in Geneva, Switzerland.

He obtained a Masters in Public Health degree from Harvard University (USA) and another Masters degree in Public Policy from Harvard’s Kennedy School of Government following his first medical certification from the University of Lagos.

He has obtained significant experience serving in the World Bank, McKinsey & Company, and has shaped reforms to the National Health Service (NHS) of the United Kingdom.