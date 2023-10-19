The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has taken robust measures against money laundering to maintain the integrity of its financial system by introducing the Afseh app, which applies to both residents and visitors arriving or departing through the UAE’s airports, ports, and land borders.

Nairametrics learns that the primary goal of this app is to ensure that individuals travelling into or out of the country with more than Dh60,000 or its equivalent in any other currency, financial assets, precious metals, or gemstones must declare these items to customs officers.

This requirement enables UAE authorities to monitor the movement of substantial funds and detect any potentially suspicious activities.

Here’s what you need to know about the new app:

Afseh App

The Afseh app is a mobile application developed by the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs, and Ports Security (ICP) in the UAE which be downloaded from both the Apple App Store and Google Play.

To declare your cash and valuable items using the Afseh app, travellers must create an account and provide the following details:

Personal information (name, passport number, etc.).

Description of the cash and valuable items.

Value of the cash and valuable items.

After providing this information, you will receive a declaration form. This form should be printed and presented to the customs officers at the airport, port, or land border crossing.

Alternatively, passengers can declare their cash and valuables by completing a customs declaration form, which is available at all UAE airports, ports, and land border crossings.

This form requires the same information as the Afseh app. Once the form is filled out, it can be submitted to the customs officers.