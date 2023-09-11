In a significant diplomatic development, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has declared the dawn of a ‘new era of friendship’ between Nigeria and the United Arab Emirates (UAE), marking a pivotal moment in bilateral relations between the two nations.

President Tinubu made this statement via his official Twitter account on Monday, September 11.

According to him, “Today, in unity with my friend, UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, we have initiated a new era of collaboration and friendship between our nations – Nigeria and the United Arab Emirates.

“We have also laid a robust foundation for substantial investments in various sectors in Nigeria, a testament to our shared vision for a prosperous future.

“Together, we are committed to building bridges and fostering a friendship that stands the test of time. As part of our discussions, the following have been reached:

1. Immediate lifting of the visa ban placed on Nigerian travellers by the UAE.

2. Resumption of flight schedules into and out of Nigeria by Etihad Airlines and Emirates Airlines, without any immediate payment required from the Nigerian government.

3. An agreed framework for new investments worth several billions of U.S. dollars into the Nigerian economy by the UAE government, covering multiple sectors including defence and agriculture.

4. A new joint foreign exchange liquidity programme between Nigeria and the UAE, details of which will be announced in the coming weeks.

5. A commitment to normalize and enhance the relations between the two countries, fostered by the collaboration between myself and UAE President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.”