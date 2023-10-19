Nigerian economist and founder of Agusto & Co, the country’s pioneering credit rating agency, Bode Agusto, has passed away at the age of 68, as confirmed by Nairametrics.

Before his demise, Bode Agusto was an esteemed independent consultant in the fields of economics, finance, and business strategy.

Established in 1992, Agusto & Co. played a pivotal role in introducing credit rating services to Nigeria and was officially licensed by the Securities and Exchange Commission, thus becoming the nation’s very first credit rating agency.

Bode Agusto served as the Managing Director of the company for 11 years.

Mr. Agusto was appointed by President Obasanjo as Director-General and adviser (Budget Matters) in 2002. He served till 2007 after the end of President Obasanjo’s tenure.

He has served also as a non-executive Director of the National Pension Commission (PenCom), the Shell Nigeria Pension Fund and a member of the Monetary Policy Committee of the Central Bank of Nigeria.