Governor Biodun Oyebanji of Ekiti State has announced the commencement of free malaria treatment for children under the age of five, pregnant women, and the elderly.

This includes complimentary delivery services for pregnant women, which will be accessible across all 177 Primary Healthcare Centers within the state under the Ulera Wa Scheme.

Governor Oyebanji made this announcement during the unveiling of the Okesa Comprehensive Health Center in Ado Ekiti.

He further emphasized that the welfare and well-being of the citizens remain a top priority for his government, and he’s committed to providing quality healthcare, especially for children under five.

Making healthcare a priority

Nairametrics learns that the administration has allocated increased resources to secondary and tertiary health institutions, approving immediate renovations for these facilities.

Furthermore, health workers in the state have begun receiving hazard allowances and other benefits since March 2023.

The Hospitals Management Board has also been approved to fill vacant positions resulting from retirements to enhance the effectiveness of the healthcare sector.

Highlighting the significance of Primary Health Centers as the gateway to healthcare delivery, the governor mentioned his collaborative efforts to construct a maternity facility in Aramoko Ekiti General Hospital.

Additionally, the state has hosted the 64th National Council of Health in Ekiti State, with the expectation that their discussions will positively impact healthcare delivery within the state.

What he said

Emphasizing the healthcare benefits, he said,

“ I am here this evening to inaugurate this newly equipped facility, which was built through the effort of the Response Resources Mobilization Committee (RRMC) in collaboration with Ekiti State Government.

“ Our commitment to ensuring universal health coverage is daily yielding impressive results, as the state’s flagship health insurance programme known as ‘Ulera wa’ has become accessible in 177 health facilities in the state, fully covering children under age five as well as some people with disability.

“With Ulera wa, no woman should have to pay for delivery at any of our PHCs in Ekiti State. To ensure services are available at the point of use, we have in addition to this facility committed resources to our secondary health facilities as well.

“Our tertiary health facility, EKSUTH, is currently being worked upon to make sure that our critical infrastructure is well maintained to provide comfort, quality and safe healthcare for our client s”.