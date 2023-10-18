The Concept Group, parent company to Rosabon Financial Services and Concept Nova proudly commemorated Customer Service Week 2023 with a series of engaging and appreciative initiatives aimed at recognizing and thanking its valued customers.

Throughout the week-long celebration, TCG expressed its gratitude to customers through thoughtful and personalized gifting activities.

To kick off the week, Rosabon Financial Services and Concept Nova held an open day to give their customers a first-class experience and insight into their daily activities and team members as they enjoyed refreshing treats and surprise gifts.

Throughout the week, customers of the two companies received a token of appreciation as a gesture of thanks for their ongoing loyalty and support. These gifts were carefully selected to reflect TCG’s commitment to customer satisfaction.

In addition, TCG brought its employees together in a spirit of camaraderie with a fun-filled Jersey Day. Team members sported their favourite sports jerseys, creating a vibrant and festive atmosphere that celebrated both teamwork and individuality.

Embracing diversity and inclusion, TCG also hosted a Traditional Day during Customer Service Week. This special day allowed employees to showcase and celebrate their cultural heritage by wearing traditional attire, sharing stories, and enjoying traditional cuisines. The event aimed to foster a sense of community and mutual understanding.

Sophia Dagi, Head, Customer Experience at The Concept Group expressed her enthusiasm for the week-long festivities.

She said, “Customer Service Week is an opportunity for us to express our deepest gratitude to our customers who are the heart of our business. All the activities we engaged in this week were our ways of saying ‘thank you’ and fostering a sense of belonging among our customers and employees.”

The Concept Group remains committed to delivering exceptional customer experiences and looks forward to continuing its tradition of excellence in customer service.

About The Concept Group

The Concept Group is a holding company for Rosabon Financial Services, a leading financial solutions company, and Concept Nova, Africa’s leading technology hub. With a focus on continuous improvement, customer satisfaction, innovation, and excellence, the company strives to provide the best IT and Financial Solutions Africa has ever seen.