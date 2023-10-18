The senate has appointed Senator Oyelola Yisa Ashiru of the All Progressives Congress (APC) representing Kwara North as its new Deputy Leader of the upper legislative chamber.

The Senate also appointed Senator Nwebonyi Onyeka of the APC, who is representing Ebonyi North, as the new Deputy Chief Whip, a position previously held by Ashiru before his appointment as the Deputy Senate leader.

This was made known by the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, during plenary on Wednesday.

Ashiru, who was hitherto the Deputy Chief Whip of the Senate was elevated to the position of deputy leader of the Senate which became vacant, following the appointment of Senator Dave Umahi, who previously held that position, as Minister of Works by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Apart from these 2 changes in the majority leadership of the red chamber, Opeyemi Bamidele and Ali Ndume still maintain their roles as the majority leader and Chief Whip of the senate respectively.

What you should know

The Senate Leader, Dave Umahi, was on August 16, 2023, appointed the Minister of Works by President Bola Tinubu.

The appointment of Ashiru and Nwebonyi is coming barely a day after Ndume staged a walkout of the senate chamber moments after he complained that the legislative proceedings in the upper chamber since the beginning of the 10th senate were not in conformity with its rules and regulations, thereby leading the red chamber to get into an executive session.

Meanwhile, the senate today confirmed Ola Olukoyede as the Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC). The red chamber also confirmed the appointment of Muhammad Hammajoda as the Secretary of the anti-graft agency.

The confirmation of both men followed their screening by the upper chamber on Wednesday afternoon, about a week after they were appointed by President Bola Tinubu.

Also, the Senate also screened and confirmed the appointment of Halima Shehu as the Chief Executive Officer of the National Social Investment Programme Agency (NSIPA).