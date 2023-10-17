The Acting Comptroller General of the Nigeria Immigration Service, Caroline Wura-ola Adepoju, has revealed that Nigeria has the potential to generate N2.5 trillion from the Blue Economy with effective utilization.

She noted that 80% of goods and services are imported into the country via water transportation while expressing concerns about the pollution of waterways, which presents a significant obstacle to international trade.

Adepoju made this point while speaking in a one-day workshop titled “The Coastal State of Rivers and Benefits of the Blue Economy: Stakeholders’ Perspective” in Port Harcourt on Monday.

Adepoju commended President Bola Tinubu for creating the Ministry of Marine and Blue Economy at the right moment.

“N2.5tn can accrue to Nigeria from the blue economy. The oceans is 72 per cent of the world covered by bodies of water. The seabed – 90 per cent of the deposit, is yet to be explored, while 2.2 million species are yet to be discovered by experts.”

In order for the government to optimize the latent opportunities in the Blue Economy, the NIS boss stated that Nigeria must first tackle “pollution from spillages, dumped plastics and other insoluble materials that upset the aqua and marine resources.

“It is very important in the sustainability of the economy of this country in the area of ‘blue economy’ and its derivatives,” Adepoju added.

More Insights

On his part, Governor Siminilayi Fubara of Rivers State expressed confidence that the workshop would kickstart the journey towards the desired change, aimed at bolstering the nation’s economy and increasing its internally generated revenue.

Dr. Tammy Danagogo, the Secretary to the State Government, presided over the workshop on behalf of the governor, encouraging participants to maximize their learning and assuring them of the state government’s dedication to executing the workshop’s recommendations.

What you should know

Marine and Blue Economy was initiated by President Bola Tinubu as an attempt to diversify the country’s economy from its unilateral revenue generation which is oil. The Ministry is presided over by the former governor of Osun State, Gboyega Oyetola.

The ministry is believed to tap into the country’s rich marine resources as an element of the national economic framework.

Nigeria’s coastline stretches for 420 nautical miles and covers an exclusive economic zone of 200 nautical miles.

Marine resources can be exploited to create jobs and transform Nigeria into a leader in sustainable marine activities. It will help diversify the country’s oil-based economy as well.