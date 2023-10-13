The Lagos State Government, in a cooperative effort with the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) and the Nigeria Police, executed the impoundment of 18 trucks and the clearance of abandoned and disorderly parked trucks along the Oshodi-Apapa expressway yesterday.

The crackdown took place just two days after the Senate and the local government called for unified action to resolve the persistent and unmanageable traffic congestion in Apapa and its surrounding areas.

During the enforcement operation, Mr. Bolaji Oreagba, the General Manager of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA), emphasized that this choice was made after the ‘Removal Order’ given to truck drivers had lapsed. The primary goal is to ensure the safety of all drivers and maintain smooth traffic movement in the entire Apapa region.

Oreagba, as communicated by Mr. Adebayo Taofiq, the Director of the Public Affairs and Enlightenment Department at LASTMA, revealed that the government has already taken action by removing more than 18 trucks. This action aligns with the government’s firm stance against traffic gridlocks and indiscipline.

He said:

“The Lagos State Government, being a responsible and responsive one, will ensure that motorists have a smooth ride from the Port Gate inwards Apapa-Oshodi Expressway and not only trailers carrying containers.

“Series of meetings have been held with the Petroleum tanker/trailer drivers’ branch of the National Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers, NUPENG, and other transport stakeholders to educate their members and ensure that they desist from indiscriminate parking and being indiscipline on the road.”

“All tanker/trailer drivers are advised to adhere strictly to the new directive, as the government will not hesitate to enforce traffic rules and regulations to the letter.”

More on the Story

Continuing, Oreagba said efforts had been made in the past to restore sanity and bring back the glory of Apapa, which had been truncated by the undisciplined attitude of trailer drivers.

He noted that a series of meetings had occurred involving the petroleum tanker/trailer drivers branch of the National Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers, as well as other key players in the transportation sector. These discussions were aimed at educating their members and ensuring that they refrained from improper parking and road misconduct.

Oreagba therefore urged all drivers and road users to assume responsibility for the roads and to promptly report any stranded trailers or tankers to LASTMA through the agency’s hotlines: 08100565860, 08129928515, and 08129928593.

He affirmed that any trailers or tankers in violation of the law would be promptly taken to court for prosecution, according to the Lagos State Transport Sector Reform Law from 2018.