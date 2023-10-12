Zamfara State has documented 1,188 cases of cholera throughout all 14 local government areas of the state since December 2022 when the disease first broke out.

The Zamfara State Commissioner of Health, Dr. Aishatu Anka made this disclosure while distributing medical consumables and assessing patients’ response to treatment at the Shagari Cholera Treatment Centre in Gusau on Wednesday.

According to the Zamfara Commissioner of Health, cholera is prevalent in Gusau Anka, Bakura, and Bukkuyum local government areas of the state.

She further stated that out of the recorded 1,188 cases so far, 40 people have died from cholera since December 2022.

Diphtheria outbreak in Zamfara

The commissioner further disclosed the emergence of 50 cases of Diphtheria in Zamfara, adding that the disease has caused two deaths so far.

Dr. Anka said that an investigation was being conducted to determine the degree of spread of Diphtheria in Zamfara State.

The Zamfara Commissioner of Health also commended the National Centre for Diseases and Control (NCDC) for establishing a state centre at Yariman Bakura Specialist Hospital Gusau.

Health advice to control the spread of disease

Dr. Anka appealed to residents of Zamfara State to strive to keep their environment clean and imbibe effective personal hygiene.

She also urged them to ensure they only consume clean water to enable the state to effectively curtail the further spread of the disease.