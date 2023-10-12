Neveah Limited, a leading indigenous export company, is the main sponsor of this year’s London Metal Exchange (LME) Seminar for the LME Week is currently ongoing from Monday, 9th to Friday, 13th of October 2023.

This event is held on the first day of the LME Week which is set to take place from today, the 9th to Friday, the 13th of October 2023.

The London Metal Exchange is the trading and price formation venue of industrial metals globally, with an annual trade volume of $15.2 trillion annually. It employs a published set of rules and regulations which form the basis of sustaining an orderly market.

Neveah Limited has religiously displayed ingenuity and a pioneering culture by being the first and only Nigerian company to take part in this annual conference for 3 years and counting.

The company strongly believes in employing innovative strategies and taking on uncharted

territories while carrying out its business activities. This year, Neveah intends to shed light on the far-reaching strides made by Nigeria in the solid minerals sector, with the objective of promoting the country as one of the key destinations. Thereby encouraging global interest and ultimately,

attracting foreign direct investment in Nigeria’s Mining Industry.

To achieve this, in its address, Neveah presents an overview of Nigerian base metals,

describing the current state of the Nigerian solid minerals sector and the steps the government is taking to promote and regulate mining activities in the country. This address will highlight

incentives such as the Pioneer Tax Status, Export Expansion Grant, and the RT 200 Non-Oil Export Proceeds Repatriation Rebate Scheme, while also highlighting the efforts that have been made to formalize and regulate artisanal and small-scale mining to ensure responsible sourcing and revenue generation in the country.

According to Neveah MD/CEO, Mr. Ibidapo Lawal, “it is not always an easy decision investing

heavily in such global activities, but when juxtaposed with the value addition to our company, stakeholders, and the country at large, the reward on investment is unquantifiable. Neveah is a company with tunnel vision – we always look at the bigger picture in decision-making and

evaluate how our choices can transform our society and leave a mark on the greater African

continent. Neveah understands the importance of playing on a global scale and has been part of the global solid minerals community for many years. We would therefore like to use this

opportunity to encourage other indigenous businesses to take steps towards promoting their

business activities globally as nobody can tell our stories or champion our cause as we can.”

About Neveah Limited

Neveah Limited is a leading commodities export and trading company in Nigeria that deals in agro commodities, base metals and minor metals. The company exports to over 15 countries

in Europe and Asia, with its major markets also spanning across North America. Working closely with select suppliers for its materials, Neveah provides the best products at the most affordable prices to its global customers. In 2022, Neveah Limited was awarded Sectoral Exporter of the Year by the Nigerian Export Promotion Council (NEPC). Most recently, the company was ranked 18th on the Financial Times London list of Africa’s 100 Fastest Growing Companies.