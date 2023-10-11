Newly published preclinical research in the Journal of Clinical Cancer Research suggests that a simple blood test, called OvaPrintTM, may offer improved accuracy in distinguishing between benign and cancerous pelvic masses that could lead to ovarian cancer compared to existing tests.

This innovative blood test identifies specific nucleic acids in the blood, which can assist healthcare providers in determining the most suitable treatment approach for patients with pelvic masses.

Researchers are also planning to explore the potential of using OvaPrintTM as a screening tool in the general population to detect early-stage ovarian cancer in asymptomatic women.

Besides aiding healthcare providers in selecting the best treatment strategies for patients with known pelvic masses, the research will investigate the test’s suitability for early detection in asymptomatic women.

Difficulty in detecting ovarian cancer

High-grade serous ovarian carcinoma (HGSOC) stands as the most prevalent and deadliest form of ovarian cancer.

Detecting it early, when treatment is most effective, remains a challenge due to the absence of efficient screening methods.

For individuals with pelvic masses, distinguishing between benign and cancerous growths before surgery poses a challenge as biopsies are often not feasible.

This lack of clarity makes it difficult for physicians to determine the most appropriate treatment approach.

According to Dr Lynda Diane Roman, an associate professor of obstetrics and gynaecology and division chief of gynecologic oncology at the Keck School of Medicine, understanding more about the mass before surgery can help guide decisions about the type of surgeon and surgical method that would be most suitable for the patient.

Early detection of ovarian cancer results in over 90% survival rate for five years or more, whereas the chances drop to under 40% in advanced stages.

Salhia, who is also an associate professor and interim chair of translational genomics at the Keck School of Medicine of USC said,

“Early detection saves lives if we can accurately identify early-stage ovarian cancer, we can change the outcome of the disease and crank up survival rates.”

Exploring OvaPrintTM for patients

The research team intends to initiate a subsequent study to confirm their findings in a more extensive patient population.

If the results from this follow-up study affirm the effectiveness of the test, the plan is to develop a commercially available version for clinical application within a two-year timeframe.

Furthermore, they are investigating the adaptability of OvaPrintTM to identify other subtypes of ovarian cancer. Ultimately, their goal is to enhance the test’s capabilities for broader population screening.