The Federal Government, through the Ministry of Health and Social Welfare, has stated that it will invest in 8,000 primary healthcare centers with the Basic Health Care Provision Fund.

Prof. Muhammad Pate, the Minister of Health and Social Welfare, disclosed this while launching the operational guidelines for the 2022 National Health Insurance Authority Act in Abuja on Tuesday.

The Operational Guidelines serve as the subsidiary regulations that put the NHIA Act into practical effect.

“We expect faster progress and increased enrollment in the next few years.

“Also, there is a portion of BHCPF that is meant for the vulnerable group, and we will make sure that it gets to them.

“We will be investing in the Primary Healthcare arena where almost 8,000 primary healthcare across the country will be receiving funds through the BHCPF.

“We will expand the space where the private sector and development partners will contribute,” Pate said.

Pate also mentioned that Nigeria currently has less than 10% health insurance coverage.

However, he pointed out that the program’s execution would work towards encompassing more Nigerians, aiming to achieve the objectives set by President Bola Tinubu

Earlier at the event, Mohammed Sambo, the Director-General of the NHIA, remarked that the NHIA Act contains two crucial provisions essential for achieving Universal Health Coverage.

Sambo emphasized that this act serves as a legal foundation for compulsory participation and the formation of the Vulnerable Group Fund.

He went on to highlight that these two components enhance the NHIA’s ability to facilitate equitable financial access to high-quality healthcare services for all Nigerians, aligning with Sustainable Development Goal 3 and aiding in the alleviation of poverty.

Sabo disclosed further that the NHIA Operational Guidelines were secondary laws derived from the NHIA Act.

“These operational guidelines are, therefore, the result of expert insights and extensive practical experience from all the stakeholders in the health insurance ecosystem.

“They have been crafted to align with the rebranded NHIA mission, vision, and core values and the extensive reforms within the health insurance ecosystem.

“The guidelines ensure that all stakeholders have a broad-based knowledge of health insurance operations in Nigeria.”

“Within the pages, you will find a wealth of information that covers a wide range of operations ranging from governance and stewardship to accreditation, and data management, as well as offenses, penalties, and legal proceedings.

“We trust that these guidelines will serve as valuable resources in our journey towards the attainment of Universal Health Coverage,” Sambo added.